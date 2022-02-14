Mahekk Chahal: Naagin is a Superwoman, Why Can't We Accept Superheroes in Indian Shows? | Exclusive

The much-awaited Naagin 6 is finally here. The first episode of the show premiered on Saturday (February 12) and presented how a professor (played by actor Manit Joura) learned about an evil plot of a neighbouring country following which he seeks help from ‘sarvshreshtra Naagin’. Meanwhile, the episode also shared a glimpse of Mahekk Chahal as Naagin. Together, they vowed to kill traitors and seek revenge from the ‘Chingistan’ which is planning to spread a pandemic in India.

In an conversation with News18.com, Mahekk Chahal was asked if the plot of Naagin is also promoting superstitions. To this, the actor agreed but also added that Naagin is no less than Spiderman, Superman, or any other Hollywood movie superhero who is fighting to save the country. She also described that one should not see Naagin as merely a shape-changing serpent, but as a superhero. Mahekk also added that if we can accept a similar plot in an English movie, why can’t we welcome it in Hindi shows, too?

“If you see who these two girls are now, they are superwomen in a way. Naagin is a superwoman who is saving India from whatever is happening. So it’s not only a supernatural thing, also that she is a superwoman who has superpowers. So if you watch English Hollywood movies where you watch Spiderman, you expect Superman to save everyone from the bad. Wahan pe accept kar lete ho, lekin jab auratein aati hai aur strong character nibhati hai toh problem ho jaati hai. (You can accept it there, but have a problem when women become strong characters) What is the problem? I don’t understand. English mein accept karte ho but Hindi mein nahi karna (You can accept it in English, but do not want to accept it in Hindi)," she said.

Earlier, Mahekk also revealed how her character in the show will end the pandemic and said, “Main bhi itne saalo ke baad main bhi positive hoon. Mujhe jalaya jaata hai itne saalo ke baad desh ko bachane ke liye basically and to take revenge from all jo hamare desh drohi hoti hai. (I am also playing a positive role after years. I will be set to fire after years to save the country and to take revenge from traitors)."

Apart from Mahekk Chahal, Naagin 6 also stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal among other actors. The show also marks the comeback of Urvashi Dholakia on television. Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 PM.

