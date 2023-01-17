Mahekk Chahal Resumes Naagin 6 Shoot Days After She Was Put On Ventilator Support

Mahekk Chahal has resumed work days after she was diagnosed with pneumonia and was put on ventilator support. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture in which she was seen posing on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s show. She was seen sporting a purple saree. In the caption of her picture, Mehekk wrote, “And I’m back".

This comes days after Mehekk was rushed to the hospital and was admitted to an ICU ward where she was battling pneumonia. Her situation deteriorated and she was also put on ventilator support. Later in a video that the actress shared on social media, Mehekk revealed that she ignored her ‘normal cold-like’ symptoms, which aggravated the condition.

“I am fine and much better. I got pneumonia because I think I ignored a cold because I was travelling a lot. I was in Chicago and later in Delhi. It was very cold. I just thought it was a normal cold cough. It turns out it was pneumonia. I just ignored it because I was working," she said and further added, “So if you have pain in the chest while breathing or coughing, go to the doctor and please get it checked, so that you don’t end up in the hospital like me."

Meanwhile, Naagin 6, which also stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sahejpal in the lead, is soon going off-air. Recently, Ekta Kapoor announced the same on social media as she bid farewell to Tejasswi Prakash. “As we introduce a new folklore weekend show ….Time to say bye to my favourite show n India’s biggest folklore franchise #naagin6! This season marked@d comback@n found its place right with season one n three! Thanku for all d love and now for the next ….JAI MATA DI P.s to the team party zaroor hogi," she wrote.

