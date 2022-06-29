Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Meet Bill Gates, Call Him 'Truly An Inspiration'; See Pic

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar recently met American business magnate Bill Gates in the US. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he and his wife were posing with Gates. The trio appeared to be in a restaurant.

All three of them were seen wearing semi-formal clothes. Sharing the picture, Babu wrote, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the couple’s picture with Gates. “Wowww such a pleasant moment and wonderful one to see," a fan commented. “Wow, it’s Bill Gates!!! Awesome Mahesh Sir!!" added another. Many also dropped heart and clap emojis.

Mahesh and Namrata are holidaying in the US with their family. The couple landed in New York City recently and have been sharing pictures since. Mahesh shared a picture with Namrata and wrote, “Summer nights… city lights! #LifeInNYC." On the other hand, Namrata shared a picture with the couple’s daughter and wrote, “New York state of mind! #lifeinnyc."

Namrata also enjoyed a broadway show. “Another fab broadway experience loved every minute of this phenomenal show !! And lastly completed the true experience of driving around times square in a rickshaw a perfect day with the ‘wicked’ gang ! #wicked #broadwaymusicals," she revealed in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Mahesh has had a busy year. Dans last enjoyed his acting in the Telegu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also featured Keerthy Suresh, and was helmed by Parasuram Petla. The actioner hit the theatre in May. The film was released on the OTT platform this month. Mahesh has also been making headlines for his upcoming film SSMB28. The actor stars Pooja Hegde in the film. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marking Mahesh and Trivikram’s third collaboration.

