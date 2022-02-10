Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's Loved Up Wishes for Each Other on 17th Anniversary Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today, and the couple wished each other by sharing beautiful posts on social media along with heartfelt notes.Wishing his wife on the occasion, Mahesh Babu posted a family photo that is “all about love." In the happy picture, the couple can be seen standing with their kids Gautham and Sitara Ghattamaneni. While sharing the lovely picture on his official Instagram account that has more than 7.8 million followers, the actor wrote, “So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us… it’s all about love," and ended the caption with a handful of heart emoticons.

The beautiful family photo is now going viral on social media and has garnered more than 2.5 lakh likes, so far. Netizens have also flooded the comment section of Mahesh Babu’s post with their love and wish for the couple. One user wrote," Inspiration couple to many," and another commented, “Wishing you many more decades together." Not just the fans but former Miss India’s elder sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar also wished the couple and commented, “Happy happy anniversary."

Acknowledging her husband’s lovely wish, Namrata not only commented a handful of heart emoticons on his post but also shared a beautiful video comprising pictures of themselves on her official Instagram account. One can hear Alayna Grace’s cover of Sam Smith’s Make It To Me Song being played in the background of the video which has lovely throwback pictures of the couple.

While posting the video, Namrata shared her “little marriage recipe" and wrote, “My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness, and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime… Tastes better each time! Happy 17 MB! Love you with all my being." It has garnered more than 67k likes and over 251k views.

After dating for 4 years, the couple got married in 2005. They are parents to two children. Their elder son Gautham was born in 2006 while daughter Sitara was born in 2012. Mahesh Babu and Namrata have shared several adorable pictures with the family on their social media accounts.

