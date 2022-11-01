Mahesh Babu And Trivikram’s SSMB28 Shoot Caught In Uncertainty

Mahesh Babu has successfully completed the first leg of Trivikram’s upcoming film, tentatively named SSMB28. According to reports, the actor was supposed to resume the shoot of the highly anticipated film in the month of October. However, due to the passing away of Indira Devi, Mahesh Babu’s mother, SSMB28’s shooting was delayed indefinitely. Not so long ago, Mahesh Babu and his family jetted off to Europe, which led to further delays in the Telugu film’s production.

Several unconfirmed reports suggested that he had to fly to Europe for some medical consultation. A few years ago, Mahesh Babu had undergone surgery due to knee pain and some believe the Europe trip could be a result of the pain relapse. At the same time, Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam, who has been studying in London for pursuing his degree, was in India to attend the last rites of his grandmother.

Now, as per some reports, SSMB28 might witness a delay in its release. However, the makers haven’t denied or confirmed the reports as of yet. The second leg of SSMB28 will be shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. So far, no date for the shooting schedule has been announced.

Mahesh Babu will be seen sharing the screen space with Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon in SSMB28. The project is bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations. The Trivikram directorial is touted to be an action drama. Mahesh will reportedly play dual roles in this Tollywood film. For its title, names like Parthu, Arjuna, and Asura Sandhya Velalo are being considered by the makers.

