Mahesh Babu Appeals to Fans to Watch his Nephew Ashok Galla's Hero on OTT

Actor Ashok Galla’s film Hero is all set to have a digital premiere on February 11 on Disney+Hotstar. Ahead of its premiere, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has extended his best wishes to his nephew Ashok and the Hero team. He has also appealed to his fans to watch the film on the OTT platform after its release.

Telugu film Hero was released in theatres on January 15, 2022, and now, in less than a month since then, it premieres on Disney+Hotstar. Ashok made his debut with the film, which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead.

Ahead of its digital premiere, the OTT platform is promoting the film. Recently, the online streaming platform shared a video featuring Mahesh Babu who said that Hero was his new favourite movie.

Disney+Hotstar has called Hero a “Hilarious comedy entertainer"

The film, helmed by Sriram Adittya received a good response at the box office. It also garnered an 8.4/10 rating on IMDb, the largest online database on films. During its release, Mahesh Babu had appealed to his fans to shower love on his nephew Ashok by watching Hero in theatres.

The audience praised Ashok Galla’s performance and Nidhhi Agerwal’s lovely screen presence. The film reportedly made a box office collection of over Rs 10 crore. The film has been shot in Hyderabad with a budget of Rs 3.5 crore. Galla’s grandfather, legendary actor Krishna, had also paid a visit to the sets during shooting at Sriram Aditya’s request.

Music composer Ghibran has composed the music for the film. Apart from Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal, the film stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Satya, Mime Gopi, Ravi Kishan and Kota Srinivasa Rao in important roles in the film. The film has been bankrolled by the production house Amara Raja Media and Entertainment.

