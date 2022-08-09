Mahesh Babu Birthday: Blockbuster Hits That Tollywood Superstar Rejected

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has become one of the most successful actors in south industry and he has a significant fan following across the country. Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 47th birthday today. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor has given many blockbusters since he made his debut in a lead role in 1999 with Telugu film Raja Kumarudu. Before making his debut as a hero in Tollywood he had already worked in a few films as a child artist.

Though the actor has given many big hits, in his career he also rejected several films with well-known directors, which later turned out to be blockbusters at the box office. Let’s take a look at the offers that the actor missed out on:

Manasantha Nuvve

The lead role for Manasantha Nuvve was initially offered to Mahesh. However, he did not get on board for this project, which turned out to be a cult romantic drama in 2001. The film was offered to the actor very early in his career after his debut movie. Later, this love story was given to Uday Kiran and it became a big hit. The film was also remade several times in the coming years.

Ye Maaya Chesave

Gautham Vasudev Menon wanted Mahesh to play the lead role in this 2010 movie, but after his refusal, it went to Naga Chaitanya. The movie was also remade in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya starring Simbu and Trisha Krishnan.

Rudramadevi

Mahesh Babu was first offered to play the role of Gona Gana Reddy in this multi-starrer period drama, which was released in 2015. But, as he let it go, it was then given to Allu Arjun, which earned him a lot of praise in the industry. The movie is considered as one of the best period films in the Telugu film industry.

Kaththi Remake

Mahesh Babu, was the first choice of makers to star in the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi. But, the actor refused the offer stating that he doesn’t work in remakes. This commercial entertainer then went to Chiranjeevi and it was released under the title Khaidi No 150 in 2017. The Telugu remake was a blockbuster. The original Tamil version featured Thalpathy Vijay in the lead role and it was a big hit.

The movies which the actor outrightly rejected include Ghajini, Varsham, 24, A Aa, Fidaa, Gangleader, Idiot and the latest blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise.

