Mahesh Babu: Bollywood Cannot Afford Me, Don't Want To Waste My Time

If you are a Mahesh Babu fan who is eagerly waiting for him to announce his Bollywood debut, here is something that might leave you upset. During a recent media interaction, Mahesh Babu was asked about his Hindi debut to which the actor mentioned that he does not want to waste his time working in an industry that cannot afford him. Mahesh Babu also added that he is happy with the respect he has been getting in the South.

“I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier," Mahesh Babu said as cited by India Today. Reportedly, the actor said this at the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh’s Major.

Advertisement

Last month as well, the Telugu actor was asked if he is planning to make his Bollywood debut soon to which he said that he does not need to do Hindi films. “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world - that’s what’s happening right now. You would want to be in a position where you do only Telugu films," the actor said.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film based on a bank robbery/fraud, contains many heavy-duty action chunks and will provide Mahesh Babu fans and followers with a full-on action feast. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. It will hit theatres on May 12.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.