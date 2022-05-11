Mahesh Babu Clarifies His 'Bollywood Cannot Afford Me' Comment, Says 'It Was Blown Out of Proportions'

A day after Mahesh Babu’s comment regarding his Bollywood debut went viral on social media, the Telugu actor has now issued a statement clarifying that he loves and respects all languages. Mahesh Babu’s team has now issued a press note that mentions his statement ‘was blown out of proportion’. The statement further clarifies that with what Mahesh Babu said, he only meant that he is happy and comfortable doing Telugu movies.

“Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," the statement reads.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu was asked about his Hindi debut during a recent event to which the actor said that Bollywood cannot afford him. “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier," Mahesh Babu said.

Last month as well, the Telugu actor was asked if he is planning to make his Bollywood debut soon to which he said that he does not need to do Hindi films. “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world - that’s what’s happening right now. You would want to be in a position where you do only Telugu films," the actor said.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film based on a bank robbery/fraud, contains many heavy-duty action chunks and will provide Mahesh Babu fans and followers with a full-on action feast. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. It will hit theatres on May 12.

