Mahesh Babu Dances On Ma Ma Mahesha Song at Sarkaru Vaari Paata Success Party

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which released in theatres on May 12, is performing well at the box office. Despite receiving a mixed review, the film managed to gross over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

The makers of the film hosted a grand success party in Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh, on May 16. According to reports, a huge crowd gathered at the event. The entire unit of the film was present to celebrate the success of the movie with the fans. Mahesh Babu also made a grand entry to the venue with the fans cheering in joy.

Mahesh Babu is seldom seen dancing off-screen. Fans saw the actor, along with the other performers, dancing on the song Ma Ma Mahesha. This dance number from the film has become a huge hit and it has received over 3 crore views on YouTube.

Mahesh Babu looked charming in a maroon shirt and blue jeans. He looked as dashing as ever. The actor expressed gratitude to his fans and the entire crew for their support and hard work. He also expressed his delight upon returning to Kurnool.

He said, “He said he came to Kurnool during the filming of Okkadu and happy to be coming back again. I was very happy when the producers told me that we were celebrating the success of this film here. A heartfelt thank you for your admiration."

Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu in the Parasuram directorial. Mahesh Babu co-produced the film with Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment. The film has grossed over $2 million at the box office. The movie was released in the US in over 2000 screens.

