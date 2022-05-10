Mahesh Babu Gave Adivi Sesh 'A Big Hug' After Watching Major:' I Had Goosebumps, My Throat Dried Up'

On Monday, the trailer of the upcoming multilingual film Major was launched in Hyderabad. The movie is a biopic based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The event was attended by the makers of the movie along with the lead actor Adivi Sesh. Director Sashi Kiran Tikka and producers Anurag and Sarath were present at the trailer launch along with Telugu cinema star Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh, who has co-produced Major along with SONY Pictures shared his thoughts on the movie. The 46-year-old actor said that he is proud of the entire team of the film. The actor added that he watched the movie on Sunday and it certainly gave him goosebumps. The actor said, “It had so many sequences, where I had goosebumps. During the last 30 minutes, I had a big lump in my throat. I am not exaggerating. My throat dried up. After the film got over, I was quiet for two minutes. Then I gave Sesh a big hug. That’s how I felt.;

Major will be released in three languages: Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3. While the Telugu trailer was released in the presence of Mahesh Babu, Hindi and Malayalam trailers of the movie were released by Salman Khan and Prithviraj, respectively.

Sesh, who plays the titular role shared his experience of working and preparing for the movie. The 36-year-old actor said that the film means the world to him. “Major Sandeep’s parents mean the world to me," added Sesh. The actor who has worked in movies like Evaru, Goodachari also paid tribute to Major Unnikrishnan and said, “Major Sandeep is India’s son, and we didn’t do this movie for the sake of marketing. We shot every scene in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed it into Malayalam to do justice to Major Sandeep’s life."

Sesh also expressed his gratitude to the producers of the movie and credited Mahesh for guiding and supporting the film “like a backbone." Sesh mentioned that the film is an attempt to honour Major Sandeep’s memory.

