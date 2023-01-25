Mahesh Babu Gives A Shout Out To Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix

Mahesh Babu has shared a video on Twitter for the upcoming Greenko Hyderabad EPrix, a FormulaE event, which is all set to take place on February 11. The video shows Mahesh applauding the efforts put in by K. T. Rama Rao, and Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao. Mahesh Babu has also requested all the sports enthusiasts out there to visit this event and make it a grand success.

The note attached to the tweet read, “Let’s race against climate change! Congratulations

@KTRTRS garu, @TelanganaCMO, & Anil Chalamalasetty garu on bringing #FormulaE to Hyderabad! Looking forward to #GreenkoHyderabadEPrix on Feb 11th!"

Apart from Mahesh Babu, Chaitanya Akkineni has also given a shout out to the organiser for coming up with Hyderabad E-Prix. Along with a postcard on Twitter, he wrote, “What a moment ! Hyderabad hosting the first-ever #FormulaE World Championship in #India double the excitement with it being a street race #GreenkoHyderabadEPrix on Feb 11. Thank you."

Actor Adivi Sesh, who received a lot of love and admiration for his role in the film Major, has shared a video to express his excitement. His note read, “I am now counting down the days to the first-ever #FormulaE World Championship in #India. See you at the #GreenkoHyderabadEPrix on February 11. Thank you @ktrtrs @telanganacmo @HMDA_Gov and Anil Chalamalasetty for paving a #Sustainable and #Decarbonised future."

Coming back to Mahesh Babu now who has been dominating the headlines for his much-anticipated film SSMB 28, helmed by Trivikram. The level of effort Mahesh Babu has decided to put in for SSMB 28 can be gauged by these reports that surfaced on the Internet. As stated in reports, the Pokiri actor has decided to shoot for SSMB 28 continuously without taking any breaks.

Production company Haarika and Hassine Creations have kept in mind Mahesh Babu’s birthday date (August 9) for SSMB 28 release. Actresses Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela will play the female leads in this film, which is billed to be a commercial entertainer. After Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), SSMB 28 will be the third collaboration between Trivikram and Mahesh.

In addition to SSMB 28, Mahesh Babu has also decided to team up with renowned filmmaker S.S Rajamouli. The pre-production work of their film, tentatively titled SSMB 29 has already begun. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vijayendra confirmed that he was exploring the idea of an African jungle adventure.

