Mahesh Babu In a Beard and Long Hair Is a Rare Sight To Behold; See Pic

South Megastar Mahesh Babu has maintained a certain charm when it comes to carrying himself in the limelight. The actor has always been spotted in a clean-shaven look while sporting a chiselled face with a wide smile. However, the actor who has been vacationing in the Switzerland seems to have changed his style a bit.

On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share a rare picture of the actor where he can be seen sporting his neatly trimmed beard amid the backdrop of bricked Switzerland streets. The candid picture that was clicked by his son Gautam showed the actor donning a cobalt blue sweatshirt paired with trousers and blue sneakers. “Our in-house paparazzi! @gautamghattamaneni," the caption read.

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of them commented, “Beard and Long hair Annaya! Can’t wait for #SSMB28", another fan wrote, “I am totally confused. We want this style in the upcoming movie #Mahi". “What a classy look!" a third comment read.

Earlier in the day, in another picture shared by Namrata, she was seen sitting on a wooden bench with a beautiful view in the background. In her caption, Namrata wrote, “Another half of the day!! Nothing changes…Beauty stands still as the wind."

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for a collaboration with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The project which is currently named SSMB28 is expected to go into production in August this year. Besides this, It was also reported Mahesh Babu is also likely to make his Bollywood debut soon. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, Mahesh Babu is all set to enter the Hindi market with a pan-India movie which will be helmed by RRR director SS Rajamouli. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

