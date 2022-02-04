Mahesh Babu is Guest Star in Final Episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Talk Show Today

The blockbuster talk show Unstoppable with NBK hosted by Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna will come to an end today. Aha Video, the OTT platform streaming, has announced that the last guest on the show will be superstar Mahesh Babu. Aha video has released the promos and video glimpses of the final episode that will be streaming from 8 pm today.

In the episode, Mahesh Babu will be seen revealing many unknown and little-known aspects of his life.

In a teaser of the finale, Mahesh Babu was seen talking about his family members. When quizzed by Nandamuri Balakrishna on who is a cat and brat among his kids, Mahesh Babu revealed that his son Gautam Krishna is a cat while daughter Sitara is a brat. He revealed that Gautam was a premature baby.

Mahesh Babu also recalled the time when he lost his calm at a woman during the shooting for Bharat Ane Nenu. He said that the woman was playing games on her phone which disturbed him in shooting the press conference sequence in the movie.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Balayya to his fans, marked his OTT debut with Unstoppable with NBK show. He showed his hosting talent in the show. The show has been featured in IMDb’s top 10 Indian TV reality shows. Premiered on November 4, 2022, the show bagged the fifth spot on the IMDb (www.imdb.com) list.

Producer Allu Aravind, actors Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati, and director SS Rajamouli have already featured in Unstoppable with NBK. In the show, the live audience watches the conversation between host Balakrishna and other celebrities. Sometimes, they are also allowed to ask questions to celebrities.

As far as films are concerned, Nandamuri Balakrishna has begun the shoot for his 107th project. In the yet-to-be-titled film helmed by director Gopichand Malineni, Balakrishna will play the role of a police officer in this movie.

