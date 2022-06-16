Mahesh Babu Is ‘Making Memories’ With His ‘Tribe’ in Milan, Shares Cute Selfies

After the amazing success of his latest action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu is “making memories” with his family in Italy. The south star, who is on a holiday in Europe with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their two children Sitara and Gautham, has yet again given us a glimpse of his vacation. After visiting Germany and Switzerland, Mahesh Babu and his family finally reached Italy’s Milan. Treating us all to the beautiful scenes from Milan, the actor, on Wednesday, shared a series of selfies on his official Instagram account.

In the pictures, all four of them can be seen having an amazing time together. All four selfies were clicked by Namrata, who kept a straight face in every picture, while Mahesh Babu and the kids can be seen cheerfully pulling out funny faces. In the initial pictures, Sitara and Gautham can be seen striking wide smiles at the camera, along with their father. In one of the pictures, Sithara and the actor can be seen teasing each other, as they make funny faces. In the captions, the actor wrote, “In the here and now! Making memories… one day at a time!” and ended it with a hashtag, “My tribe.”

Needless to say, fans loved their family time together. As one user commented, “Happy family,” and ended it with a handful of a red heart and heart-eye emoticons. Another commented, “Cool Family.” A third user wrote, “Looking like a teen.”

Earlier, the actor shared another family selfie with his Instagram family, where he revealed that they will be next going on a road trip to Italy.

On the work front, fans last enjoyed his acting in the Telegu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also featured Keerthy Suresh, and was helmed by Parasuram Petla. The actioner hit the theatre in May.

