Mahesh Babu is Now the Most Followed South Actor on Twitter

It is common knowledge that Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars from the south. Now Mahesh Babu has achieved another milestone. Mahesh Babu, who is known to set box office records, has set a new record on social media. The affable actor has attained 13 million followers on his official Twitter handle. This makes him the first South actor to reach the 13 million-follower mark. His established contemporaries like Dhanush, Suriya and Kamal Haasan have 11.1 million, 8.3 million and 7.5 million Twitter followers respectively.

Mahesh Babu is currently revelling in the success of his last film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The action drama wreaked havoc at the box office and collected over Rs 200 crore. The tremendous success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has increased the expectations around Mahesh Babu’s upcoming projects. Fans are now eagerly waiting for his next film, SSMB28, which is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

SSMB28 stars Pooja Hegde alongside Mahesh Babu and has grabbed the headlines in recent weeks. Mahesh Babu has started shooting for the highly-anticipated film. In fact, the first schedule of SSMB28 has already been completed which included some high-octane action scenes. The shooting of SSMB28 was interrupted due to the sudden demise of Mahesh’s mother Indira Devi. But reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will resume the film’s shooting in a few days.

It is worth mentioning that 2022 has been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In addition to the success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu has done well as a producer as well.

Mahesh Babu’s Major has achieved great success at the domestic ticket windows and received rave reviews from both audiences and critics. The film was jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, A+S Movies and Mahesh Babu.

