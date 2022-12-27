Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's Romantic Song Kalavathi Surpasses 237 Million Views

Mahesh Babu’s last release Sarkaru Vari, directed by Parashuram, with Keerthy Suresh as the female lead opened to positive reviews on May 12. The film is now available on popular OTT platforms.

Kalavati, the first single from the film, became the melody of the year as part of the musical promotion. And now, the song has set a new record, garnering 237 million views and over 2.5 million likes.

The Kalavati song not only became an internet sensation, but it is still among the top songs on various audio streaming platforms and apps. It has also been at the top of the trending videos on YouTube for several days.

Mahesh Babu’s classy dance moves in this song wowed the audience. The lyrics were written by Anantha Sriram Kalavathi and voiced by Sid Sriram.

Advertisement

The film Sarkaru Vari Pata concluded its entire theatrical run after collecting Rs. 110.12 crore. Mahesh Babu will be seen in RRR director SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture.

Read all the Latest Movies News here