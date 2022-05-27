Mahesh Babu, Keethy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Patta Locks OTT Release Date?

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit the theatres worldwide on May 12. The film opened to mixed reviews but performed well at the box office. Meanwhile, the OTT release date of the movie has found its way online. Reportedly, the post-theatrical rights were bagged by Amazon Prime Video, and the film is expected to stream on the OTT platform from June 10 or June 24. However, official communication to this effect will be made in the due course.

Along with the domestic market, the film is doing well in the international market as well. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the film has collected Rs 107.01 Cr shares at the worldwide box office in 15 days.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata area-wise breakup of 14 days box office collection:

Nizam: 32.77 Crore

Ceeded: 11.31 Crore

UA: 12.21 Crore

East: 8.35 Crore

West: 5.51 Crore

Guntur: 8.41 Crore

Krishna: 5.73 Crore

Nellore: 3.41 Crore

AP-TG Total: - 87.70 Crore (132.00 Crore~ Gross)

KA+ROI: - 6.65 Crore

OS: 12.30 Crore

Total Worldwide Box Office Collections: 106.65 Crore (171.30 Crore~ Gross)

Released in over 2,000 theatres worldwide, The film grossed $ 2.2 million at the US box office. In the action flick revolving around a huge scandal that has shaken the Indian banking sector, Keerthy Suresh, for the first time, is seen sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu. In addition, actor Samuthirakani played a prominent role in the film.

Jointly bankrolled by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus, SS Thaman has composed music for the film. In the technical crew, R Madhi was the director of photography (DOP), while Marthand K Venkatesh handled the editing.

