South superstar Mahesh Babu kick-started his Thursday on a healthy note. Early morning, he decided to hit the gym and also gave fans a glimpse of his post-workout body for motivating them toward fitness. It was arms day for the Sarileru Neekevvaru star and if his post-workout look is anything to go by, it seems that Mahesh Babu had to undergo a massive exercise blow for receiving the end result. Donning a plain T-shirt matched with grey shorts, the actor chose a comfy sports shoes for completing his gym look.

In one photograph, he flaunted his pumped arms while striking a pose for the camera. In another mirror selfie, he was accompanied by his fitness trainer Minash Gabriel while maintaining the same pose. It was Mahesh Babu himself who revealed he spent time working on his arms at the gym in the caption segment before adding a bulked bicep emoticon to finish it. Take a look at the post here:

Within an hour, the photos raked up over four lakh likes on Instagram, leaving fans impressed. Many flooded the comment section with heaps of praise for the actor. One of them wrote, “Omg looks stunning Mahesh Babu,” another added, “Love to see you in the gym.” One more joined to say, “Beast Mode.” Besides fans, even his wife Namrata Shirodkar turned cheerleader for him as she added a barrage of fire emoticons under the post.

This comes just weeks after the duo celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on February 10. To mark the special occasion, the Spyder fame traveled down memory lane to share a major throwback photo from his personal gallery. A young Mahesh Babu dressed in a black-t-shirt keeps his ladylove close in a side hug as the couple shares infectious smiles to complete the moment. “Us… A little crazy & a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG,” he wrote while posting the picture online. Check it out below:

Mahesh Babu last shared the screen space with Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani in the Parasuram-directed Telugu action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Currently, he has kick-started the shooting of his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled SSMB28. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie stars Samyuktha Menon and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The latest buzz has it that actor Prakash Raj has also joined the cast of SSMB28.

