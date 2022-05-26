Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Celebrate Son Gautam's High School Graduation, See Post

Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu’s wife took to her Instagram account on Thursday to dedicate a post to her son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, who cleared his tenth-grade board exams with flying colours. Her official Instagram account on Thursday featured a smiling Gautam. Namrata penned the sweetest note on how proud she is of her son and wished the best for his future. The former Miss India and actor Mahesh Babu have been married for around fifteen years and also have a younger daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni.

A proud Shirodkar wrote in the caption, “He’s done it… on his own!! His grade 10 results are out and he’s aced all his subjects! I’m so so happy and proud of you, my little baby boy. Another new phase.. another new challenge awaits you .. but you will be ready just like you did now!! You will soar higher and higher only to fly and glide smoothly into what we call the reality of life! We are always with you but now you take charge of your path.. and I only want to bless you and make sure you’re the king of your destiny. Keep making us proud. We love you GG", and tagged her son as well as her husband, Mahesh Babu and her daughter, Sitara.

Ghattamaneni’s father, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also took to his Instagram account on Thursday and wrote, “Celebrating GG’s high school graduation at @brennersparkhotel! Proud of you @gautamghattamaneni!! Here’s to many more!"

The post featured a selfie that Mahesh Babu took with the family as they smiled for the camera. Gautam had made his acting debut as the younger version of Mahesh Babu in the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine.

Mahesh Babu saw the release of his film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Keerthy Suresh on the 12th of May this year. Despite mixed reviews, the movie is crushing it at box offices everywhere.

