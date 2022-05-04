Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Share Adorable Moments with Their Kids During Paris Vacation

Namrata Shirodkar is currently vacationing in France with her superstar husband, superstar Mahesh Babu, and their two children. The former actress, her husband and their daughter Sitara, are avid social media users who have been treating fans with gorgeous photos of the family’s vacation in France.

Recently Namrata took to her Instagram account to post a story of her with her family at a French restaurant. The family was seen posing all smiles after what was, presumably, a decadent meal while the chef sported a thumbs up behind them. Shirodkar captioned her endearing story, “Nothing beats a Michelin star lunch with my superstars", followed by a string of stars.

Later, Mahesh Babu himself posted a photo of himself with daughter Sitara and their cat on a bed at the hotel and wrote, “Candid conversations with Socrate.. Happens only at @lebristolparis!!"

Namrata also shared a photo with Sitara, posting, “Then and Now! At one of my most favourite places in Paris @lebristolparis."

​​On the work front, Mahesh Babu is waiting for the release of the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The action dramedy is written and directed by filmmaker Parasuram. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and Mahesh Babu’s own production house, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The movie stars award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh’s daughter Sitara. The superstar’s daughter will make her debut in the Telugu film industry in the soundtrack “Penny" in the film.

The trailer for Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently dropped and has been received with much fanfare and hype by awaiting fans. Superstar Mahesh Babu looks absolutely stylish and stunning in his entry and the same can be said for the adrenaline-packed action scenes. Keerthy Suresh looks stunning as well, in ethnic wear as the main love interest in the movie. The film is slated to be released on May 12 this year.

