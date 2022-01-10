Mahesh Babu on Brother Ramesh Babu's Death: 'If Not for You, I'd Not Have Been Half the Man I'm Today'

The untimely death of actor Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu has sent shock waves in the entire Telugu movie industry. Mourning his beloved elder brother’s death, Mahesh Babu, who is currently COVID-19 positive, Sunday penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing a throwback picture of Ramesh Babu on Instagram, Mahesh wrote, “You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. Now just rest.. rest.. In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my ‘Annaya’ (elder brother). Love you forever and ever and ever."

Actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday due to liver-related ailments. He was 56. Ramesh Babu was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and brother of Mahesh Babu. The late actor had been suffering from ill-health over the past few weeks, according to Telangana Today. He was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday evening in an unconscious state.

Ramesh Babu made his acting debut in 1974 with ‘Alluri Sitaramaraju’. Later, he went on to share screen space with both Krishna and Mahesh Babu in various Telugu films. His films included ‘Naa Ille Naa Swargam’, ‘Anna Chellellu’, ‘Pachcha Thoranam’, ‘Mugguru Kodukulu’, ‘Samrat’, ‘Chinni Krishnudu’, ‘Krishna Gari Abbayi’, ‘Bazaar Rowdy’, ‘Kaliyuga Karnudu’, ‘Black Tiger’, ‘Ayudham’, and ‘Kaliyuga Abhimanyudu’.

Ramesh Babu’s last rites were performed in Hyderabad earlier on Sunday.

