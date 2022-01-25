Home » News » Movies » Mahesh Babu Recalls His Son Gautam's Premature Birth: He Was Just as Big as My Palm

On the finale episode of Unstoppable with NBK, the superstar shared his heartbreaking experience during the premature birth of his son Gautam.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 25, 2022, 20:47 IST

Mahesh Babu, who recently lost his brother Ramesh Babu, opened up on his family and personal life. On the finale episode of Unstoppable with NBK, the superstar shared his heartbreaking experience during the premature birth of his son Gautam. He revealed that his son was born six weeks before the delivery date and when he first held him, he was just as big as his palm. “When I first held him, he was just as big as my palm. Now, Gautham is almost 6 ft tall," he said.

He also acknowledged his privilege and said that he had the money to take care of his son but what about the ones who don’t? “I always wanted to do something for children. That’s how this thought of working with children was born," he added. Mahesh Babu has sponsored over 1,000 heart surgeries for needy children.

The actor also described himself after the host asked him to do so. He called him the father to his children. Talking more about his kids, he said that his son is like a cat while his daughter Sitara is a brat.

However, the year did not start on a good note for the Tollywood actor. First, he was diagnosed with Covid-19, then his brother passed away.

Actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away due to liver-related ailments at the age of 56. Ramesh Babu was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and brother of Mahesh Babu. The late actor had been suffering from ill-health over the past few weeks, according to Telangana Today. He was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad in an unconscious state.

