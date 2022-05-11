Mahesh Babu Reveals His Daughter is a Huge K-pop Fan, Calls Her the Smartest Person in the Family

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, held a question-answer session on Instagram where he replied to a couple of interesting questions asked by fans. He praised his wife Namrata Shirodkar and referred to her as his best friend. He also said that the smartest person in their family is their daughter Sitara.

Mahesh and Namrata have two kids- Sitara and Gautham Krishna. When asked how he finds time for his children even in his busy schedule, he replied he doesn’t know how but he always has the time for his children. Fans also asked him whether he knows about K-pop, to which he replied that his daughter is a huge K-pop fan. When asked what he likes about his wife, he said he likes everything about her, which is why he married her.

The actor also blushed when his fans called him cute.

Advertisement

Watch the entire interaction here:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also appeared in another hilarious video with digital creator Niharika. In the video, she can be seen hiding with his keys, but he catches her in the end and says, “you can steal my love, you can steal my friendship, you can’t steal my money." This is a dialogue from his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Watch the hilarious clip:

The film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is based on a bank robbery/fraud and contains many heavy-duty action chunks and will provide Mahesh Babu fans and followers with a full-on action feast. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. It will hit theatres on May 12.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is also making headlines for his statement on Bollywood not being able to afford him. However, later the actor issued a clarification and mentioned that his statement ‘was blown out of proportion’. “Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," the statement read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.