Mahesh Babu Says 'I Don't Need To Do Hindi Films' When Asked About Bollywood Debut

If you are a Mahesh Babu fan who is waiting for his Bollywood debut, then here’s something that might leave you heartbroken. During a recent event, the Telugu actor was asked if he is planning to make his Bollywood debut soon. To this, the actor mentioned that he does not need to do Hindi films.

“I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world - that’s what’s happening right now. You would want to be in a position where you do only Telugu films," the actor said. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

During the same event, Mahesh Babu also talked about his next movie with SS Rajamouli and expressed excitement for the same. However, he did not reveal much information about the project.

“I’m very excited about Rajamouli Garu’s project," Mahesh Babu said.

Interestingly, this comes just a few days after John Abraham said that he will never do a Telugu movie. During an interview with India.com, the Attack actor was asked about rumours of doing a Telugu film. To this, John said, “I will never do a regional film. I am a Hindi film hero. I will never do a film as a second lead just to be there. I am not going to do a Telugu or any regional film like other actors just to be in that business."

Talking about Mahesh Babu, he is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film based on a bank robbery/fraud, contains many heavy-duty action chunks and will provide Mahesh Babu fans and followers with a full-on action feast. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Prior to this, makers also shot a song as well as several critical scenes in Spain. The production work of the movie is nearing completion now. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju will also feature in the film.

