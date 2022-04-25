Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli Leave For Dubai on The Same Day. Here's Why

With only a few weeks left in the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu is headed to Dubai with his family for a workcation. On Sunday morning, the actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport. According to reports, the actor will be joining director SS Rajamouli at the aforementioned destination for the narration of their next massive and heavy-budget project tentatively titled SSMB29.

Production might start at the end of this year. The Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli collaboration was announced last year and since then, fans are excited to know every single detail. It is being said that the project will be one of the biggest collaborations.

As of now, it is known that SSMB29 will be bankrolled by KL Narayana under the Sri Durga Arts banner. Making it the most expensive Telugu venture, Rs 800 cr has been earmarked for the Telugu drama.

Advertisement

With the speculation of Tamil star Vikram appearing as the antagonist, the film will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil. The script, penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the father of Rajamouli, has been finalised by all the parties involved.

Talking about Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, the Parasuram directorial is slated to release on May 12 and marks the actor’s return to the silver screens after two years.

Mahesh Babu’s last theatrical release was Sarileru Neekevvaru. Sarkaru Vaari Paata features National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh in the leading lady role.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently basking in the success of his recent directorial RRR.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.