Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shooting Wrapped Up

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s much awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata shooting has been completed except for one song. The movie will be released worldwide on May 12. Meanwhile, a song of the film Kalaavati, which released recently on YouTube, has become a big hit. It has garnered over 133 million views. The song has been penned by Anant Sriram and sung by Sid Sriram.

The second song from the movie, Penny has also got very good response. The song is considered to be super stylish and it became an instant hit. It has already crossed 26 million views on YouTube. Mahesh Babu’s 9-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni makes a debut in the film industry with this song. The song has been sung by Nakash Aziz and written by Anant Sriram.

Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is helmed by Parasuram and S Thaman has composed the music while cinematography has been handled by R Madhi.

The story of the movie revolves around a big scandal, which leads to the disruption of the Indian Banking Sector. The movie has been made with the intention of giving a social message. A few reports also suggest that Mahesh Babu is playing a double role in this movie. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

In the past few years, Mahesh Babu’s films such as Nani, Nijam, Brahmotsavam and Spider have not been able to impress the fans, with the exception of Maharshi, which was a hit.

On the work front Mahesh Babu is working in Trivikram Srinivas’ untitled film. This will be his third collaboration with the director. He will also feature in SS Rajamouli’s untitled film, which is expected to go on the floors towards the end of 2022.

