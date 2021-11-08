Mahesh Babu-Starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Final Schedule Begins in Hyderabad

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming action-comedy “Sarkaru Vaari Paata" is in the last phase of shooting.

According to reports, the crew that recently shot a song along with some key scenes in Spain is currently shooting the final schedule of the film in Hyderabad.

The schedule will feature a song as well as some more crucial scenes. According to reports, the film was scheduled to release on January 13 next year, but three big movies are going to be released on Sankranti next year including S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR. Due to this, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have postponed the release.

As per the latest reports, the makers will now release the film on April 1, 2022, as a summer gift. An official statement has also been released regarding the same.

The crew completed the first scheduled shooting in Dubai and then also completed a schedule in Goa. Huge action scenes were filmed on these two schedules.

Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram Petla, Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead, while actor Samuthirakani will play a crucial role in the film. The actor has performed in many successful movies in Telugu as well as Tamil.

The storyline of the film is centred around a huge scandal that has shaken the Indian banking sector.

The movie also comes with a social message. Rumour is rife that playing the role of the son of a bank manager. There are rumours that Mahesh will be playing a double role in the film.

Jointly bankrolled by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus, SS Thaman has composed the music. In the technical crew, R Madhi has handled the Director of Photography (DOP), and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

