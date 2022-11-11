Mahesh Babu-Starrer SSMB28 Shooting Delayed Again, Know Reasons

The filming of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 is facing hurdles since its very inception. Trivikram Srinivas returned to direct the actor after 12 years, while Mahesh Babu will be seen opposite actress Pooja Hegde yet again after 2019’s Maharshi. The first schedule of this movie started on a grand scale at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in September, where they shot for a week. Some high-octane epic action sequences were shot in this schedule. Producer Naga Vamshi said that the second schedule would start soon.

However, before it could begin, Mahesh’s mother Indira Devi passed away. The actor needed time to get over the tragedy after performing her last rites and hence took a break from filming. Soon after, he headed on a trip to Europe after requesting the makers to wait for a while longer. It was expected that the shoot would resume after Mahesh Babu returned. The second schedule was postponed from October to November.

But just when things were falling into place, Pooja injured her leg while filming for her Bollywood project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, opposite Salman Khan. She has a torn ligament and the doctors have advised her to rest at home for the time being. Reportedly, Trivikram and the entire team of SSMB28 are now waiting for her recovery before they can start shooting.

Latest reports suggest that the second schedule of the movie, which was planned in November, will be delayed a bit and has been postponed yet again to the first week of December. There are also reports that budding actress Geethika Tiwari, who played the lead in the film Ahimsa, will also play an important character in SSMB28.

