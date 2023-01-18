Mahesh Babu Starts Shooting For Fresh Schedule of SSMB28 In Hyderabad

The shooting for superstar Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated film SSMB 28 is currently underway. The shooting for the film’s latest schedule is all set to begin on Wednesday. According to reports, the first scene that Mahesh Babu is going to shoot is a high-octane action sequence. As per reports, the film unit has constructed a huge set in Hyderabad for this sequence. Cine goers are excited about the same and waiting for SSMB 28, which will hit the theatres on August 11. Producers and director Trivikram Srinivas hope to utilise the potential of the national holiday on August 15, Independence Day, following the film’s release.

SSMB 28 has been the talk of the tinsel town following a rumoured tiff between Mahesh and director Trivikram. According to the rumours, Mahesh was unhappy with the script and suggested a few changes to the director. Trivikram had to rework the script and turn it into a family action-oriented film rather than an out-and-out action entertainer. There were also reports from a media portal that the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor was extremely unhappy with Trivikram’s lack of efforts in SSMB 28.

As stated in earlier reports, he decided to rope in actress Sreeleela to play his second love interest. It was later confirmed by a media report that Sreeleela was finalised to play the second lead. Mahesh’s fans are waiting with much inquisitiveness to see their favourite star’s on-screen chemistry with two of the most sought-after actresses, Sreeleela and Pooja Hegde.

Apart from SSMB 28, there are reports that Mahesh is all pumped up to start a film with S.S. Rajamouli. As of now, the details regarding this film are under wraps but according to rumours, it is going to be similar to the Indiana Jones franchise. As per reports, the Spyder actor will be seen travelling across the world in this untitled film.

