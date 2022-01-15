Mahesh Babu Starts Working With SS Rajamouli on New Film After Director’s RRR Gets Postponed

The surge in coronavirus cases has once again hindered film shootings in India and all over the world too. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was supposed to release in theatres worldwide this month, has been postponed due to the new restrictions imposed by several states to tackle the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. Now with RRR taking a back seat, Rajamouli has begun working on his new with which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The yet-to-be-titled film, which was announced in April 2020, is being written by Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad. The trio have started working on the script of the film, reported Pinkvilla. As per a source close to the development, Rajamouli and his father ‘have slowly started the process of locking the idea and screenplay draft of their next with Mahesh Babu in lead.’

“The final edit of RRR with background score, VFX and colour correction has been locked. It has been censored too, and now all that Rajamouli and co. need to release it. With ample of free time in hand, the ace filmmaker and his writer father have slowly started the process of locking the idea and screenplay draft of their next with Mahesh Babu in lead,” the source was quoted as saying by the publication.

The work-in-progress film will be a jungle-based adventure in which Mahesh Babu will play a ‘wanderer on the lines of the protagonist in Jumanji and Indian Jones.’ The source told Pinkvilla: ‘There are a couple of other ideas too, but it’s this African Jungle film that the duo wants to explore next. Both of them feel Mahesh would be the best fit to play a wanderer on the lines of the protagonist in Jumanji and Indian Jones. One shall have a clearer picture by the end of this year, once the major part of story writing is done.’

Back in 2020, it was announced that Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film, produced by KL Narayana, will go on floors this year.

Earlier this month, team RRR issued a statement announcing the delay of the film.

“Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love,” read the statement.

