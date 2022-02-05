Mahesh Babu Takes Mountain Dew Challenge at Burj Khalifa

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been roped in as the new brand ambassador for Mountain Dew. Mountain Dew unveiled its new Darr Ke Aage Jeet hai campaign featuring Mahesh Babu, on February 4.

The ad has been shot at the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The ad is based on the brand’s concept that when faced with fear, people have two choices— either they can succumb to that fear or face the obstacle confidently. The ad film opens up with a shot from the top of Burj Khalifa. Mahesh Babu is seen gearing up to represent India by performing a stunt. Mahesh Babu is set to create a world record.

The ad shows Mahesh Babu faced with a dilemma about whether he would be able to complete the task at hand successfully. The actor then takes a sip of Mountain Dew and feeling pumped up plunges off from the top of Burj Khalifa.

People standing on ground are left jaw dropped as they watch Mahesh Babu performing the difficult stunt. At one point, they are even left scared when Mahesh Babu was facing difficulty mid-way in completing the stunt.

Sharing the video, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “On top of the world! Watch as Dew and I start an epic adventure together!"

Mahesh said that everyone is facing fear in life through some way or the other. According to Mahesh Babu, facing that fear courageously is the only way to tackle it. The actor added that he is a strong believer in the philosophy of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai. He feels happy for bringing this philosophy on screen. The actor is confident of the fact that this film will be loved by his viewers. He is also hopeful that the ad will inspire people to tackle their fears with courage and determination.

Vineet Sharma, the category director for Mountain Dew and Sting in India said that with their Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai philosophy, the drink cherishes the spirit of those who face fears courageously.

