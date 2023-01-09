Mahesh Babu To Have Special Appearance In Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu? What We Know

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Varisu is just a few days away from its release. The family action drama will hit the big screen on January 11, as a Pongal gift to the actor’s fans. The film has created quite some buzz on social media with its trailer and various other updates related to its cast and plot.

Now, just a couple of days before its theatrical release, an important development about Varisu’s cast has come to the fore. According to reports, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu will have a special appearance in this Vamshi Paidipally directorial. Vijay and Mahesh Babu are said to be good friends for a long time. Now, they will reportedly share the screen space in Varisu, which will be released in Telugu under the title Varasudu. However, no official confirmation about the same has been made by the makers as of yet.

Meanwhile, team Varisu unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film on January 4, which received a thunderous response from the masses. Within five days of its release, the trailer has crossed a whopping 40 million views and 2 million likes on YouTube. It successfully managed to amp up the excitement of Thalapathy Vijay’s fans about the film.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the star cast of Varisu includes Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Khushbu, among others, in key roles. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. Varisu is all set to clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu at the box office in Tamil Nadu. As per reports, both films have received an equal number of screens in the state.

