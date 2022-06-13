Mahesh Babu To Play A Cameo In Thalapathy 66?

Vamshi Paidipally upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66 starring actor Thalapathy Vijay, is about to release on Pongal 2023. The film has a humongous star cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also has Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Sarath Kumar, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, and Shaam.

Now, Vamsi Paidipally is trying to approach the megastar, Mahesh Babu for a guest appearance in the film. Though this is not the first time when Mahesh Babu and Vamshi will be collaborating as they have earlier worked in the film Maharshi which was a hit.

The film has already generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending for the last few weeks. If reports are to be believed, the first look poster and title of Thalapathy 66 will be revealed soon. The makers of Thalapathy 66 are planning to launch the title and first look poster of the film on Vijay’s birthday, which is on June 22.

A major part of the film has already been shot in Hyderabad. It was also revealed that the Chennai schedule of Thalapathy 66 is set to begin in the first week of June and a huge set has been created in the city for the same. Thalapathy 66’s music has been composed by Thaman and boasts of a stellar star cast that includes Prabhu, Jaya Sudha, Sangeetha, Samyuktha, and Shaam.

Earlier this year, the film’s muhurat pooja took place in Chennai. Rashmika and Vijay graced the occasion. Rashmika had posted pictures of the event on Instagram, sharing her fan girl moment after meeting Thalapathy Vijay.

According to reports, Vijay will be essaying a dual role in Thalapathy 66, which is being bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

