Mahesh Babu To Start Shooting For SSMB28 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad

The film marks the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas The shooting schedule of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s next project, tentatively titled SSMB28, is out now. Earlier the team was shooting at Annapurna Studios Hyderabad. The core team of SSMB28 has decided to shoot at Ramoji Film City. The sets for the same were being created, but now the majority of the shooting of SSMB28 will take place at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. According to reports, the names like Parthu, Arjuna, and Asura Sandhya Velalo are being considered by the makers for this title of the film. According to a source, most likely the name Parthu will be decided. This Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas collaboration is expected to hit the big screen in March or April next year.

The producer of the film, S Radha Krishna is in contact with leading OTT platforms to sell the digital rights of the movie. It is said the digital streaming rights could be sold for Rs 100 crore for the four Southern states only. For the distribution of the movie, the production team is in discussion with many distributors. A source said that producers are demanding Rs 23 crore for overseas rights of SSMB28.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

A source close to the movie suggested that producers are mulling dubbing the movie in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. If this is the case then SSMB28 will be Mahesh Babu’s first pan- India release. In SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will be seen with Pooja Hedge and Samyuktha Menon. This movie marks the third collaboration between Mahesh and Trivikram. Mahesh and Trivikram Srinivas, earlier joined hands for Athadu and Khaleja.

Advertisement

The film is produced under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. SSMB28 is touted as an action drama. Few media reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will essay dual roles in the film. Moreover, the sources mentioned that SSMB28 will play out in two different timelines simultaneously.

The makers have reportedly contacted Mohan Raju and Shobana for a role in SSMB28. No confirmation has been given by the actors over the proposal.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here