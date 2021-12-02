Mahesh Babu Undergoes Knee Surgery in US, Sarkaaru Vaari Pata Likely to Get Delayed

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Baku recently underwent surgery in the US. The actor reportedly had a knee injury, and now, after the surgery, he has taken a break from the shooting of all his upcoming projects. The actor will return after taking some rest.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the shooting of his much-awaited film Sarkaaru Vaari Pata will most likely be postponed by almost two months.

However, no official announcement has been yet made by the makers or Mahesh Babu himself. The actor’s fans are wishing him a speedy recovery and the hashtag #GetWellSoonMaheshAnna is also trending on social media.

Helmed by Parusuram Petla, Sarkaru Vaari Paata crew recently shot a song, along with some key scenes, in Spain and are currently celebrating the final schedule in Hyderabad.

In this schedule, a song, as well as some other scenes, will be shot. The shooting of the film is expected to be completed with the last schedule. The makers of the film will release a song from the film on April 1.

The first schedule of the film was shot in various locations of Dubai and Goa. Many massive action scenes were also filmed in these two locations.

Samudrakhani, who has acted in many Telugu and Tamil films, will be seen playing the role of the protagonist in the action-comedy drama. The film has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

The storyline of the film revolves around a huge scandal that has shaken the Indian banking sector. There have been rumours that Mahesh Babu will be seen playing a double role in the film.

Speaking of the team, Madhi has handled the camera, S. Thaman is providing the music and Marthand K Venkatesh is heading the editing department.

