Mahesh Babu Unveils First Look Of Sivakarthikeyan’s Upcoming Film

Is Sivakarthikeyan the next big thing in the South film industry? Well, the box office figures indicate so. Sivakarthikeyan has become a bankable South actor after delivering back-to-back 100 crore films. And his upcoming project is bilingual.

South star Mahesh Babu on Thursday revealed Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Madonne Ashwin. The film is titled Maaveeran, and it was announced with a special action-loaded video. Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in a rustic avatar, and we just cannot wait. Maaveeran will also be released in Tamil and Telugu. It will be titled Mahaveerudu in Telugu.

“Happy to unveil the title of Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team," Mahesh Babu wrote alongside the video. Have a look:

Madonne Ashwin, who impressed us with his debut project Mandela starring Yogi Babu, is all set to bank another win. If reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead. Mysskin is also said to play a key role in the film. However, there are just rumours as makers have kept the cast details under wraps. The shooting of the film is slated to begin soon. While Bharath Sankar will be scoring the music for Maaveeran, Vidhu Ayyanna will be handling the camera.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is about to wrap up his Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Prince. Directed by Anudeep, the film is slated to release this Diwali. This is not it, previously the actor also announced a film with Rajkumar Periyasamy. Touted to be a multilingual drama, the shooting for the film is yet to begin. It has been tentatively titled SK 21.

Sivakartheikeyan was last seen on the big screen in Don. Released earlier this year in May, Don featured Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. It also marked the directorial debut for Cibi Chakravarthy. Not only did the film bag positive reviews from both critics and fans but also minted good money at the box office.

