Mahesh Babu's Brother Ramesh Babu Passes Away; Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej Offer Condolences

Actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday due to liver-related ailments. He was 56. Ramesh Babu was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and brother of Mahesh Babu. The late actor had been suffering from ill-health over the past few weeks, according to Telangana Today. He was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday evening in an unconscious state.

Ramesh Babu made his acting debut in 1974 with ‘Alluri Sitaramaraju’. Later, he went on to share screen space with both Krishna and Mahesh Babu in various Telugu films. His films included ‘Naa Ille Naa Swargam’, ‘Anna Chellellu’, ‘Pachcha Thoranam’, ‘Mugguru Kodukulu’, ‘Samrat’, ‘Chinni Krishnudu’, ‘Krishna Gari Abbayi’, ‘Bazaar Rowdy’, ‘Kaliyuga Karnudu’, ‘Black Tiger’, ‘Ayudham’, and ‘Kaliyuga Abhimanyudu’.

South stars Chiranjeevi and Varun Tej took to Twitter to offer condolences to the family. Chiranjeevi wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss."

Varun Tej Konidela tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of Shri G. Ramesh Babu Garu. My deepest condolences to the family."

Ramesh Babu produced Arjun and Athidhi movies with Mahesh Babu in the lead roles under Krishna Productions banner. Ramesh Babu’s demise comes two days after Mahesh Babu tested positive for Covid-19.

Mahesh Babu revealed the same in an Instagram post on Thursday night. He wrote in his statement, “To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I’ve isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance." The 46-year-old star added, “Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who’s not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can’t wait to be back. Love."

