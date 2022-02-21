Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Dancing To Kalaavathi is Sweetest Thing On Internet Today

Sarkaru Vaari Paatha stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh offered their admirers the romantic song titled Kalaavathi as a Valentine’s Day gift. The chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, coupled with the former’s dance skills, has been the hot new thing for a while. And now, Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, has attempted the Kalaavathi dance.

Sitara shared the video on her Instagram account on Sunday, February 20. She is dressed in a pink panther sweatshirt, washed blue denim, and pink sneakers in the viral video. She shook her leg to the chart-topping song Kalaavathi, and she did it brilliantly. Her cute moves will bring a smile to your face.

While admirers complimented the star child, Mahesh Babu reposted the video on his Instagram story with the caption, “my star!!! you beat me to it." Namrata also shared the clip of her daughter with the remark, “Just in awe. What can I say. Love love love to you my little one."

“Kalavaathi" has received 35 million views on YouTube and has quickly become one of the most celebrated songs on social media.

S Thaman, the brilliant composer, has created music that strikes right in the feels with its fantastic composition, lyrics, and exquisite vocals. This soon-to-be tune of the year has been sung by singer Sid Sriram and penned down by Ananta Sriram. Everything about this song is enchanting.

Thaman S has stated that further music from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, like Kalavaathi, will be a delight for Mahesh Babu fans. The film, directed by Parasuram Petla, will be released in theatres on May 12.

