Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Debuts with Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny, Says 'Nanna, I hope I Make You Proud'

Superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It is an action and family entertainer which will have a theatrical release worldwide on May 12, 2022. As fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers have now released the much-awaited song ‘Penny’.

The song Penny marks Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s debut appearance in a music video. The song is filled with the father-daughter duo’s graceful dance moves. Sitara is a rockstar as she showcased her dancing skills, besides leaving everyone awestruck with her expressions. Mahesh Babu looks charming and he mesmerizes with his style quotient. The song has left fans completely impressed. Several social media users are calling Sitara ‘already a star’.

In case you haven’t watched the song’s video yet:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also took to his official Instagram account and mentioned that the song is special for him. “#Penny… a very special one for me!! Couldn’t be prouder, my rockstar! @sitaraghattamaneni " he wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Sitara also expressed happiness for her music video debut and hoped to make her father proud. “Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of #SarkaruVaariPaata for #Penny!! Nanna, I hope I make you proud! " she wrote.

For the unversed, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is based on a bank robbery/fraud, contains many heavy-duty action chunks and will provide Mahesh Babu fans and followers with a full-on action feast. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Prior to this, makers also shot a song as well as several critical scenes in Spain. The production work of the movie is nearing completion now. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju will also feature in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers. It is written and directed by Parasuram Petla.

