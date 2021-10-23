Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Grooves To This Doja Cat Number

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has shared a dance video featuring herself on Instagram. The clip opens to Sitara dancing to the song Need to Know by popular English rapper Doja Cat. She is wearing a checked white crop shirt and plain light blue denim. Sitara didn’t spend much time thinking about the caption and just dropped a bund of pink flower emoticons. The video is going viral on the social media platform and has received more than 22K likes, so far.

Take a look at the dance video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVVqPOyKKtc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Mahesh Babu and his family are currently on a vacation. The Ghattamaneni clan is also keeping us posted by sharing visuals from their Spain diaries.

A few days ago, Sitara dropped a picture with her mother Namrata Sirodkhar on her social media timeline. Here, we see the mother-daughter duo enjoying some ice-cream. “Chilling with Ice cream. We got more Spain-ing to do," the caption read.

Next, Namrata dropped a beautiful snapshot featuring herself and children - Gautam and Sitara. As for the caption, she wrote, “A much-awaited trip to ‘park guell’…Stunning architecture by the genius Gaudi…another scratch off my bucket list."

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parashuram’s directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Samuthirakani will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Opposite Mahesh Babu, the film features Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Mahesh will be playing the role of the son of a bank manager. The storyline of the film revolves around when the bank manager’s son tries to recover the money from a businessman who evaded billions of rupees and how he lost the scandal that fell on his father.

The film is the first-time collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Parasuram. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

The music has been composed by S Thaman Narayanan for the venture. While cinematography department is in the hands of R Madhi and editing is done by Marthand K Venkatesh. The film is set to hit the screens next year on January 13.

