Mahesh Babu’s Fans Troll Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda. Deets Inside

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the promotion of his much-anticipated film, Liger, across the country. In one of the promotional events, Vijay stirred up a controversy with his remarks on the Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. During the event, a media person asked Vijay what he felt about Mahesh Babu. The Arjun Reddy star took quite some time to answer the question. In his response, Vijay stated that he likes Mahesh Babu, but took a long pause before responding, which did not sit well with MB fans.

As a result, ardent fans of Mahesh Babu took to social media to troll Vijay Deverakonda. Meanwhile, Vijay’s fans also didn’t hold back from hitting back at the trolls, resulting in a heated up back and forth between the fan accounts of both the actors. It has been reported that the reason behind the alleged battle between Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu’s fans is the movie Jana Gana Mana, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Jana Gana Mana was first offered to Mahesh Babu. Due to a clash in dates, Mahesh Babu had turned down the role. Later, the makers roped in Vijay Deverakonda for the film. At the signing event of Jana Gana Mana, when a journalist asked Vijay about Mahesh Babu being the first choice of the director, Vijay responded saying, “Mahesh cannot do it. I will do it, show it and then make it hit." Back then, Vijay’s comment had infuriated Mahesh Babu’s fans.

Liger has become one of the hot topics of discussion on social media in the last couple of weeks. A lot of rumours related to the film have been doing the rounds lately. One such rumour was that Liger is the remake of Jagannadh’s Telugu movie Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. During one of the promotional events for the film, Vijay Deverakonda debunked all the false claims.

Liger will simultaneously be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in key roles. The film is slated to release on August 25.

