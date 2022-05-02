Mahesh Babu's Glimpse From Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer Leaked, Angry Fans Question Production House

Superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. While the film will hit theatres on May 12, the much-awaited trailer will be released today i.e on May 2. However, hours ahead of the trailer launch, a glimpse of the same has been leaked on social media.

Yes, you read it right. Certain shots of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer have been leaked online. In the viral video, Mahesh Babu can be seen in his intense avatar. The leaked video has left fans disappointed, angry and concerned. Several of Mahesh Babu’s fans took to social media and questioned the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata for being ‘irresponsible’. “#SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer Leaked #MythriMovieMakers Should Take Care of Leaks. Once or Twice will be ok But it’s repeating again and again," one of the social media users wrote.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is based on a bank robbery/fraud, contains many heavy-duty action chunks and will provide Mahesh Babu fans and followers with a full-on action feast. The film’s trailer will be released in Hyderabad today. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju will also feature in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers. It is written and directed by Parasuram Petla.

