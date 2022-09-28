Mahesh Babu's Mother Indira Devi Passes Away; Ranbir Kapoor Gets Mobbed By Fans As He Heads Out With Alia Bhatt On Birthday

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, passed away in Hyderabad due to ill health. She breathed her last at 4 am on Wednesday. The actor’s mother had been suffering from age-related health issues for the past few days and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, according to multiple media reports.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s Mother Indira Devi Passes Away; Jr NTR, Vivek Agnihotri Pay Tributes

As Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 today, the actor along with his wife Alia Bhatt was spotted by the shutterbugs celebrating his birthday with their loving fans who were waiting outside his residence. One of his fans also brought a cake for Ranbir and celebrated his birthday. The Brahmastra actor was seen cutting the cake while his fans sang a birthday song for him. Ranbir thanked all those present for their warm birthday wishes. The parents-to-be were seen sitting inside their car while they were spotted.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Mobbed By Fans As He Heads Out With Alia Bhatt On His Birthday; Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

After waiting for over 2 years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to be united as a married couple. The duo are leaving no stone unturned to turn this landmark moment into something extremely memorable. The teams behind their wedding are all set to welcome the couple to the National Capital with some great preparations.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OmemLUeuxkA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Also Read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Wedding: From Food to Decor and Trousseau, Find Out Everything Here!

Every season, many well-known celebrities appear as contestants on this popular show. Only the toughest and smartest contestants survive all of the eliminations to become the winner. This season, well-known faces from the entertainment industry, ranging from Miss India winner Manya Singh to popular TV actors Shivin Narang and Sumbul Touqeer, among others, are sure to cause a stir in the controversial house. Take a look at the list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants who are set to up the entertainment quotient.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta To Sumbul Touqeer, Here’s List Of Confirmed Contestants On Salman Khan’s Show

Advertisement

It turned out to be a happy Wednesday for all Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds fans out there. After all, Deadpool 3 is on its way. The announcement was made by Ryan Reynolds himself. The upcoming film will also mark Hugh’s return as Wolverine in the movie directed by Shawn Levy. And ever since the announcement has been made, MCU fans are eager to know how the superhero character has returned from the dead. Hugh and Reynolds tried to answer this question in a fun video.

Also Read: Deadpool 3 Stars Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds ‘Nearly’ Reveal ‘How Is Wolverine Alive After Logan’ In This Fun Video

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here