Mahesh Babu’s Next May Have a Title Previously Proposed For This Pawan Kalyan Film

Mahesh Babu is all set to star in director Trivikram Srinivas’ next after the success of his last film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It is a known trivia about Trivikram that he often begins the title of his films with ‘A’ and also uses lengthy names.

Hence, there is a lot of buzz about what the title of his next with Mahesh Babu is going to be. Credible sources indicate that the title the director has reserved for the upcoming Mahesh Babu-starrer is the same that he had initially thought of for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The movie was directed by Saagar K Chandra but the screenplay was written by Trivikram.

The title of the film is going to be officially announced on May 31 on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s father, superstar Krishna’s birthday. While we still have to wait for a few days for the official announcement, reports suggest the film’s title. Initially, the title of the film was rumoured to be Arjun. It later proved only to be a rumour.

Now, it is believed that the title of the film is going to be Asura Sandhya Velalo. This title was initially proposed for Bheemla Nayak but Pawan Kalyan reportedly did not approve of it. Now, Trivikram is looking forward to using the same title for Mahesh Babu’s 28th film.

The project marks the second collaboration of Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu. The commercial entertainer, produced by Suryadevera Radhakrishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, will be presented by Smt Mamatha. With a top-notch technical crew, the film has S Thaman’s music.

