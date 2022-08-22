Mahesh Babu’s Next SSMB28 Gets A Release Date, Check Details

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas are going to collaborate for the third time with their upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is all set to release in theatres on 28 April 2023. The makers recently made this announcement on Twitter. The makers revealed a motion graphic poster for the film to announce the release date.

“The Reigning Superstar will arrive on 28th April 2023! Get ready to witness Mahesh Babu garu in a scintillating Massy look & high-octane entertainer - SSMB28," read the tweet.

The movie will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead, opposite Mahesh Babu. S Thaman will compose the music for the film. It is reportedly going to be a pan-India project and the film will be released in five languages. Apart from Telugu, the movie will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The first pan-India project that Mahesh was a part of was Major. The superhit film received positive reviews from both the audiences and the critics.

The motion poster of SSMB28 has gone viral since it surfaced on Twitter. The tweet has accumulated more than 1.72 lakh views and over 14,000 likes. Pooja and Mahesh are reuniting for SSMB28 after 2019 film Maharshi. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s earlier collaborations, Athadu and Khaleja, were both big hits.

S Radhakrishna has bankrolled the film SSMB28 under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. R Madhi will be the Director of Photography for the movie.

A shirtless photo of Mahesh Babu has been making rounds on the internet and reports suggest that the picture is from a Trivikram film. It is said that Mahesh will be playing a special agent in the film for which the actor has undergone a physical transformation. SSMB28 will go on floors in the first week of September.

