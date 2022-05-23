Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Inching Closer To Rs 200 Cr Mark In Just 11 Days

sSarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is currently running in cinemas to a half-full house. The film enjoyed a great first week at the box office, with a strong response over the weekdays. The film even performed well in its second week, when there were no major releases, and had a good second weekend at the box office.

According to early reports, the Mahesh Babu-starrer has grossed Rs. 196 Cr at the global box office in its first 11 days. The film is the actor’s fourth consecutive film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film is currently inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore milestone.

The film has grossed Rs. 158 Cr in the Telugu circuit, bringing the total close to Rs. 200 Cr. with Nizam contributing the most, Rs. 32.3 Cr. Karnataka and the rest of India collected Rs. 6.5 crore share.

Advertisement

The movie raked in tons of cash both in India as well as in the US market. Not unexpectedly, SVP has done exceptionally well in the international market, grossing over $2 million at the box office in the United States. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has surpassed Sarileru Neekevvaru’s lifetime gross collection abroad.

Sarkaru Varri Paata earned $26,573 from 155 locations on Sunday, according to the reports. With this, the picture’s total earnings stood at $2,291,728. However, according to the trade experts, the film must earn more than two and a half million to be considered safe in the international market.

The Parasuram Petla directorial was co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus. The film’s music and tracks, which broke many records and proved to be chartbusters, were composed by Thaman S.

Apart from the lead Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Samuthira Kani, Nadhiya, and Subbaraju have also played significant roles in the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.