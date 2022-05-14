Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Mints Rs 75 Cr Globally on Day 1; Shatters Many Records

With the film’s phenomenal success, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is on course to smashing some records at the box office. The film is a one-man show by superstar Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released on May 12, and it surpassed numerous milestones on the first day itself. Mahesh Babu has long been renowned as the Nizam area’s king of collections, and he is now carrying on his legacy with his latest outing.

On the day of its release, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata collected over Rs. 12 crores in the Nizam area. This is only second to SS Rajamouli’s RRR when it comes to first day collections. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has broken all previous records and is the first regional film to accomplish this feat.

According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the total AP/TG share for the Parasuram directorial stood at Rs. 36.63 Cr on day 1.

Globally, Mahesh Babu boasts of a great fan following and as a result, the film has already grossed Rs. 75 Cr gross at the global box office with Rs. 11.6 Cr in the USA alone.

The film is set against the backdrop of a bank robbery. Thaman Kalavathy and Penny’s songs have become great blockbusters. By the end of Saturday, Mahesh Babu’s film is expected to easily reach the Rs 100 crore mark.

According to other sources, Amazon Prime Video has bought the post-theatrical online streaming rights to Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

It should be noted that Amazon Prime has also acquired the OTT streaming rights to KGF: Chapter 2. The Mahesh Babu-starrer will be the newest addition to Amazon’s South Indian cinema selection.

Meanwhile, Mahesh will shortly start working on his next project with Trivikram. Pooja Hegde has already been roped in as the film’s leading lady. After Athadu and Khaleja, this will be Mahesh’s third collaboration with Trivikram, as they reunite after a decade.

