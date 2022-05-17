Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Mints Over Rs 160 Cr in Four Days

There’s been no stopping the Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the box office. The action drama was released on May 12 amid great fanfare. Fans are loving the sizzling chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is Mahesh Babu’s first film with director Parasuram.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has received mixed reviews from both audience and critics, but that hasn’t deterred the film from collecting a huge amount at the box office.

Trade analyst Manobala Viajyabalan tweeted that Sarkaru Vaari Paata has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has minted Rs 160.67 crore in just four days since its release.

“SVP WW Box Office CROSSES Rs 150 cr milestone. Day 1- Rs 75.21 cr. Day 2- Rs 27.50 cr. Day 3- Rs 28.84 cr. Day 4- Rs 29.12 cr. Total- Rs 160.67 cr (sic)," read Viajyabalan’s tweet.

Interestingly, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is doing remarkably well at the U.S. box office as well.

The film has grossed $2 million in North America as per film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “MAHESH BABU: ‘SVP’ STORMS NORTH AMERICA… Mahesh Babu proves his power overseas yet again… Telugu Film Sarkaru Vaari Paata embarks on a flying start in North America [USA+Canada], crosses $2 million… Extended weekend total: $2,009,205 [Rs 15.64 crore]".

Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video has bought the online streaming rights of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

It is worth mentioning that Mahesh Babu is bankrolling a film based on the life of 26/11 hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film, titled Major, will be released on May 27.

