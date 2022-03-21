Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny Becomes Instant Hit -- Watch

The much-awaited song Penny from Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled on Sunday, and it became an instant hit. The video of the song, crooned by Nakash Aziz, also marks the first appearance of the actor’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in the movies. With many praising Sitara’s dance moves, the track has received a lot of compliments from fans.

The song, penned by Ananta Sriram, is filled with the father-daughter duo’s graceful dance moves and has left many impressed. The film crew, who recently shot a song along with some key scenes in Spain, are currently shooting the final schedule in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the makers released the first single titled Kalaavathi, which hit a massive record viewership on YouTube by crossing 4.5 million views with over 1.2 million likes.

In the film Helmed by Geetha Govindam, Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time. In addition, actor Samuthirakani will be seen playing a prominent role in the film. The actor has performed in many successful movies in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Tipped to be a social message film, the story of the film revolves around a huge scandal that has shaken the Indian banking sector. The role of the hero’s father in the film seems to be that of a top bank official.

Jointly produced by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus, SS Thaman has composed the music. In the technical crew, R Madhi has handled the Director of Photography (DOP), and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on January 13, but owing to the third wave of Covid-19, the makers decided to postponed the release date. Now, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to release in worldwide theatres on May 12 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

